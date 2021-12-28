Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 11,280 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

CPF stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $784.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

