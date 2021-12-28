Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 123.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 105,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $902.40 million, a P/E ratio of 141.98 and a beta of 0.77.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

