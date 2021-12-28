Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $270,000 Investment in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,490,000 after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,869,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Koppers by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Koppers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 14.2% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 72,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Koppers stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $668.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

