Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $330,000 in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $662.75 million, a P/E ratio of -61.33 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

