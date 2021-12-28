Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,591 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFBK opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.74. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

