Martinrea International Inc. (MRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 17th

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of MRE traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$941.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$897.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 1.6715753 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.86.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Terrence Lyons purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$85,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,995. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,686,560.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

