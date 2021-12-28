Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VAC opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -141.94 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

VAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

