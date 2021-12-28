Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Markel by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.2% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 29.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

MKL stock opened at $1,218.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,264.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,241.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $942.44 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

