MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.46. MAN shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 196 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46.

MAN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)

MAN SE engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles, engines, and mechanical engineering equipment. It operates through the MAN Truck and Bus; and MAN Latin America segments. The MAN Truck and Bus segment supplies commercial vehicles and transportation solutions. The MAN Latin America segment manufactures trucks and buses in Brazil and supplies customers in the Brazilian market as well as other key growth markets.

