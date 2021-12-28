Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.33 ($2.98).

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.43) to GBX 253 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

EMG traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 224.60 ($3.02). 364,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 225.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 210.07. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 137.35 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.26).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

