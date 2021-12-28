Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 794,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,913 shares during the period. Magellan Health makes up about 2.3% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $75,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 33.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the second quarter worth about $298,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.57.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

