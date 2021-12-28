Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after buying an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after buying an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. SVB Leerink began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.90.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA opened at $253.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.40. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

