Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 105 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $192.01 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.57 and a 200 day moving average of $254.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

