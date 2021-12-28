LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,916 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.51% of Penske Automotive Group worth $197,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after buying an additional 71,562 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

