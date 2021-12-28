LSV Asset Management Sells 163,549 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 163,549 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.19% of General Dynamics worth $102,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $207.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

