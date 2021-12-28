LSV Asset Management Sells 11,382 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.14% of Harley-Davidson worth $176,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

HOG stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

