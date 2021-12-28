LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,655,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 115,829 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $139,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

