LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 679,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $104,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day moving average is $163.94.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.12.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

