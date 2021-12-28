LSV Asset Management Has $187.37 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $187,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of MAN opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.89. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.