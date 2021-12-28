LSV Asset Management Has $163 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,265,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,937 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $162,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,782,000 after buying an additional 2,369,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 1,178,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,561,000 after buying an additional 1,133,449 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,140,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 1,045,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after buying an additional 833,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.