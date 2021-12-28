LSV Asset Management Has $130.08 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.60% of International Paper worth $130,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

