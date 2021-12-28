LSV Asset Management Has $125.80 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,429,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,170 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $125,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

