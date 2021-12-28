LSV Asset Management Has $120.61 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.96% of Diodes worth $120,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Diodes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 4.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Diodes by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,697 shares of company stock worth $10,138,864. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average is $92.38.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.