Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $253.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.