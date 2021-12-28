Loopring [NEO] Market Cap Hits $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.18 or 0.07934023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,013.33 or 0.99988287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.