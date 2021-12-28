Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 0.08% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $335,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $31.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 2,000,000 shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

