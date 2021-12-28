Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $93,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.