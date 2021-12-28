Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys Shares of 2,060 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Newmont by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Newmont by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Newmont by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

