Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 1,048 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

