LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 11,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,211. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $6,235,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,790,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

