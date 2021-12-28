LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) – B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LifeMD in a report released on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

LifeMD stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth $8,986,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,860,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 27.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 205,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naveen Bhatia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies purchased 7,400 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $30,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 204,079 shares of company stock worth $818,767. Company insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

