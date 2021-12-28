Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stake Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

