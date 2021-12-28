LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

LZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,036,802.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $248,348.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,935 shares of company stock worth $4,771,850 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,644. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.