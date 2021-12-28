Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

