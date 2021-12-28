Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 767.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $134.48. The company has a market cap of $237.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average of $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

