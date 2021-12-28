Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.57 and its 200 day moving average is $157.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

