Larson Financial Group LLC Has $360,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,559,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,961,000 after acquiring an additional 308,530 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,220,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 39,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,186,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.89 and a twelve month high of $55.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

