Larson Financial Group LLC Has $17.55 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 22,570.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,848 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 1.96% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

AVEM opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $70.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83.

