Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

