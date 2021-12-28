Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 22,298 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 164,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 94,250 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 238,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.