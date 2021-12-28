Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $32,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,104,000 after acquiring an additional 813,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,895,000 after acquiring an additional 683,465 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.