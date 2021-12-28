LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) & RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Financial Review

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LAIX and RYB Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX -9.03% N/A -12.36% RYB Education 6.36% 19.80% 4.50%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LAIX and RYB Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 0 0 0 0 N/A RYB Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of RYB Education shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LAIX has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RYB Education has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LAIX and RYB Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $149.06 million 0.21 -$60.51 million ($0.24) -2.58 RYB Education $109.71 million 0.49 -$37.28 million $0.40 4.88

RYB Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LAIX. LAIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RYB Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RYB Education beats LAIX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet. The company was founded by Yi Wang, Zheren Hu and Hui Lin in September 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others. The company was founded by Chi Min Cao and Yan Lai Shi in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

