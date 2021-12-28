KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Shares Down 0.2%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.43 and last traded at $49.78. 114,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 75,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.