Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $546,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,562,000 after acquiring an additional 131,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $307.39 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.71 and a 12-month high of $312.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock worth $14,799,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

