Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

