Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $608,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,935,000.

NYSEARCA DAPR opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94.

