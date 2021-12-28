Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $199.32 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.82 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.