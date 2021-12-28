Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,607 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

GNL opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

