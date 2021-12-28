Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases New Stake in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 873,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,933,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth $142,253,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29. Riskified Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 71.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

