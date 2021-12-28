Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,501 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $256.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.79. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.